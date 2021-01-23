Cold shooting 4th quarter sinks WSU in loss to No. 13 Oregon

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

EUGENE, Oreg. — The Washington State Cougars had the lead for the first three quarters against the 13th ranked Oregon Ducks, but couldn’t hang on as the Ducks come back to win the game 58-50 Friday night in Eugene.

The Cougars couldn’t hit a shot for pretty much the last quarter and a half ending the game shooting 26.2 percent from the field. The Cougs had plenty of opportunities but made just 7 of 32 three-pointers on the night and the Ducks pull away late on free throws.

Charlisse Leger-Walker led all scores with 24 points but she’s scored half the teams points and no other Cougar scored in double-figures.

The loss is the third in a row for the Cougars, all of them on the road, all of them coming down to the final minutes.

Next up for Washington State is a road game against Oregon State Sunday at 2pm.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.