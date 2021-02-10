Cold on Wednesday, but getting colder and snowier in the forecast -Kris

Brace yourselves. The coldest air of this Arctic blast is still more than a day away, and now it looks like it’s bringing snow and gusty winds along with it. Wednesday’s forecast won’t seem so bad now! Expect a cold morning, with overnight lows in the lower to mid-teens. Highs Wednesday will top out in the mid 20s with partly sunny skies.

The temperatures will drop another 10 degrees or so for Thursday, plus, gusty northeast winds of up to 30 mph will take our wind chill readings into the -20° range. Meanwhile, I’ve added the chance of snow to the forecast for Thursday evening and Friday, but that is a work in progress. Regardless the heaviest snow will be south of Spokane, where 1 – 3″ will be possible on the Palouse. Lewiston might see snow pile up in the 4 – 6″ range.

Temperatures will remain below average through the weekend, but they will moderate somewhat. More snow will move into the region on Monday, and that system has the potential to bring more significant wide-spread snow to the Inland Northwest. Stay tuned!