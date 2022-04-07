Cold front brings a little rain and some wind for Friday – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– If you didn’t get the chance to soak up the warm weather on Thursday, I’m afraid you’ve missed the boat! It’s going to be at least several days before we’re even close to the kind of temperatures we saw today.

Considering how warm it was, it’s no surprise that it will be on the mild side tonight with lows in the 40s. Skies will cloud over tonight and winds will begin to shift to out of the south. A few rain showers are possible in the morning, but there is going to be a very short-lived window of opportunity for that in Spokane around sunrise. The Idaho mountains will have much better odds with scattered rain turning to scattered snow by Friday evening east of Coeur d’Alene.

Winds will pick up as a cold front swings through, bringing winds in the afternoon gusting from 30 to 40 mph with a few gusts around 45. It will be noticeably windy, but not close to the same level as the windstorm this past Monday. Winds will gradually taper off Friday night.

This weekend will feature a mix of sun and clouds, chilly temperatures with lows in the 20s and highs in the 40s, and snow. Yes, you heard that right. Cold temperatures higher up in the atmosphere will keep most if not all precipitation we see over the weekend as snow showers. Not much snow is expected to come down out of the mountains however, and it would melt pretty quickly anyway. If you’re traveling over the passes though starting Friday through Monday you should be ready for winter weather driving.