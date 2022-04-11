Cold and windy on Monday with some snow chances – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– A powerful storm will cross the Northwest on Monday and bring snow, wind, and cold temperatures across several states. Here in the Inland Northwest, our position north of the storm’s track means we’re actually going to get off easy! However there is a chance for more snow and some wintry mix in Southeast Washington and North-Central Idaho.

Expect off-and-on snow or wintry mix across the Blue Mountains, the Camas Prairie, the Palouse south of Colfax and Potlach, and the L-C Valley. While showers may become rain or a mix in the middle of the day, accumulating snow is a possibility again in these areas early on Monday morning and again on Monday night as the storm passes almost right over this part of our region. Because of the track of the storm, the heaviest snow will be across Oregon, East Idaho, and Southwest Montana instead of us.

Instead, most of the Inland Northwest will see a stray snow flurry, chilly temperatures, and gusty winds. Winds will increase through the day and reach 20 to 30 mph during the afternoon. A Wind Advisory is in place for a chance of 40+ mph wind gusts and some isolated tree and power line damage. Blowing dust may become a hazard for driving in Central Washington again on Monday.

Snow will continue to fall over the passes, with winter conditions in the Cascades in the morning and snowy weather over Lookout Pass Monday night and Tuesday. Travel into Montana will be wintry and hazardous at times throughout Tuesday.

Temperatures will stay cold for mid-April with lows in the 20s and highs only in the low 40s. Another system will bring a mix of rain and snow to us Thursday and Friday. How that storm plays out is uncertain, considering the time of day the heaviest weather hits will be the difference between accumulating morning snow or an afternoon wintry mix. Stay with 4 News Now for updates on this system through the week.