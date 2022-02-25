Cold and Sunny Through Saturday, Snow and Rain Sunday – Mark
Today, expect cold temperatures with some sun in the sky!
Here are your 4 Things to Know for Friday, February 25:
- Sunny and cold today
- Clear and cold tonight
- Some warming underway
- Wet weather next week
Temperatures will be below average, but the sun will still be out with a few clouds until the afternoon.
It’s going to get very cold tonight, so make sure to dress warm if you plan to go out. We’ll see temperatures around 12°F and below!
It’ll be sunny and cold today and Saturday, with a warmer, wetter weather pattern starting Sunday. Expect some snow and rain showers Sunday with warming into next week. There’s a 50% chance of showers each day through Thursday.
