Cold and Sunny Through Saturday, Snow and Rain Sunday – Mark

Today, expect cold temperatures with some sun in the sky!

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Friday, February 25:

Sunny and cold today

Clear and cold tonight

Some warming underway

Wet weather next week

Temperatures will be below average, but the sun will still be out with a few clouds until the afternoon.

It’s going to get very cold tonight, so make sure to dress warm if you plan to go out. We’ll see temperatures around 12°F and below!

It’ll be sunny and cold today and Saturday, with a warmer, wetter weather pattern starting Sunday. Expect some snow and rain showers Sunday with warming into next week. There’s a 50% chance of showers each day through Thursday.