Cold and SNOW in the forecast to end 2021

We are doubling down on the winter weather in the Inland Northwest. It’s going to stay COLD, and now we’re adding some snow! Snow will develop late tonight/early tomorrow morning and it will continue through tomorrow afternoon. The greatest snowfall totals will be over the Palouse, where we could see up to 8″ of snow! In Spokane and Coeur d’Alene, 2-3″ of snow is possible with isolated areas getting up to 5″ of snow through tomorrow late afternoon. Meanwhile, the cold will continue! Overnight lows will drop into the single digits. Highs on Thursday will top out in the teens in most locations.

We will get a break from the snow on Friday, but not from the cold. Expect very cold conditions for New Year’s Eve. Right now, it looks like we are going to have the coldest readings of this arctic outbreak on New Year’s morning. There’s more snow on the way for Sunday night and Monday. However, temperatures will be back to seasonal average if not a little above by next week.