Cold and calm for Thursday followed by a parade of storms -Kris

Thursday will be the best day to run errands, walk the dog or do anything outside for a while. That said, it’s not going to be that great. It is going to be a chilly day with areas of fog in the morning, but it will be dry until late evening. High temperatures will top out in the upper 30s, which is between 5 and 10 degrees below average. It’s not going to stay dry for long. The first round of light snow moves in Thursday night and into a slick Friday morning commute.

Expect 1-2″ of snow over much of the Inland Northwest through early Friday morning. We will get a quick break between systems Friday before a strong system moves in Friday afternoon and Saturday. The details of the next storm are still coming into focus, but it will bring heavy mountain snow, some lighter accumulations in the northern valleys, a mix of rain and snow around Spokane and Coeur d’Alene, and windy conditions.

By Saturday morning, most of the valley locations will be dry, but they will be windy through the day. Another round of mountain snow and a mix of valley rain and snow will arrive Sunday night into Monday. Warmer, showery weather will take us into the middle of next week.