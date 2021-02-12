Cold and breezy with snow to the south – Mark

The cold temperatures are sticking around around and a breezy Valentine’s Day is on the way.

Here’s a look at your 4 Things to Know this afternoon:

We’ll see some sun and clouds, but it’s going to continue to be frigid.

We’re seeing temperatures in the teens and even some single digits in some places. Today’s highs are about half of the normal temperatures for our area at this time of year.

The cold arctic air remains through the weekend with gusty northeast winds today and a Wind Chill Advisory until noon. Clouds and cold continue into Monday with a chance of snow and slowly warming into next week.