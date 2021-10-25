Colbert man killed in Worley semi-truck crash

by Erin Robinson

WORLEY, Idaho — A local man was killed when his semi-truck rolled down an embankment early Monday.

David J. Ohler, 50 of Colbert, crashed on Loffs Bay Road in Worley.

Investigators believe the semi drove off the road when going around a curve. The truck rolled and then hit a tree.

First responders found the cab of the truck pinned against a tree with Ohler still inside.

The crash is still under investigation, but police do not believe Ohler was under the influence of alcohol.

