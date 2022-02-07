Coffee Corner: A brand new, Black-owned coffee shop in Airway Heights

by Destiny Richards

Coffee Corner: A brand new, Black-owned coffee shop in Airway Heights

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — This Black History Month, check out a new Black-owned business to support year-round!

Coffee Corner opened in January at 12703 W 14th Ave in Airway Heights, where The Refueler used to be before it closed.

Owner Jennifer Morton serves up coffee, waffles, breakfast sandwiches and lunch items like paninis and soups.

Keto bread and gluten-free bread can be made from scratch for those who have allergies.

Morton says she loves baking pastries and specialty cakes, as well.

The menu will change depending on the season.

Morton says getting to meet different people and getting to serve them — moms, seniors, bible study groups, military members — is her favorite part of being in Airway Heights.

Coffee Corner is open Tuesday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

See kxly.com/blackhistorymonth for more ways you can learn about and celebrate Black History Month.

