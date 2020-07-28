Coeur d’Alene’s Ironman 70.3 is canceled

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — Coeur d’Alene’s Ironman 70.3 race has been canceled due to COVID-19, organizers announced Tuesday.

Originally scheduled for June, the race was postponed to September 6 with hopes organizers could safely hold the race at that time.

They have since decided to cancel based on talks with local authorities, and with the community’s health and safety in mind, it reads in a release.

Athletes who are registered to participate will receive an email with more information.

“In what has been a continually evolving and challenging time globally, we thank our athletes for their commitment and look forward to providing them with an exceptional race experience in the future,” it reads in the release, from the Ironman Group.

READ: The full Ironman race will return to Coeur d’Alene in 2021

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.