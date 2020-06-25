Coeur d’Alene’s Fourth of July Parade and Festival canceled due to rise in COVID-19 cases

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. The annual Fourth of July parade made its way through downtown Coeur d'Alene.

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — The annual Fourth of July Parade and Festival in Coeur d’Alene has been canceled this year due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

The news comes just weeks after the Coeur d’Alene Chamber Board of Directors made the decision to cancel the fireworks show.

In a release sent Thursday, chamber members said they met with the City of Coeur d’Alene, Panhandle Health District and Coeur d’Alene Fire Department about the rising number of COVID-19 cases and unanimously decided to cancel.

“This difficult decision is being made so that local businesses can continue to be open as they have been in the prior weeks,” said Chamber CEO/President Derrell Hartwick. “The CDA Board of Directors wants to keep moving business forward and not regress, as further spread could lead to not progressing through stages.”

“Canceling the festivities over the Fourth of July weekend was an extremely difficult decision for our chamber’s Board of Directors to make on behalf of our community. We feel this is the most responsible course of action for both the business community and the entire population as our number one priority is public safety and economic prosperity for all of Coeur d’Alene.,” said Chair Heidi Rogers.

All parade applicants and vendors will receive a full refund from the chamber.

RELATED: Coeur d’Alene Chamber of Commerce cancels Fourth of July fireworks show

READ: Gov. Little extends Idaho stage 4 reopening for two weeks

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.