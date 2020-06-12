Coeur d’Alene’s ‘Figpickels’ awarded $10K small business grant, plans to launch mobile toy store

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Downtown Coeur d’Alene’s “Figpickels Toy Emporium” is planning to launch a mobile toy store, thanks to a new grant.

The local toy store was one of 10 small businesses from across the country to receive $10,000 through the “Future of Shopping Small Grant Program.”

The grant, made possible by Main Street America and American Express, provides money to small businesses to help them innovate in the evolving retail landscape.

Figpickels was one of two businesses on the West Coast to be selected.

The owners told the Coeur d’Alene Downtown Association they will use the funds to create a mobile toy stop, so their products can be more accessible in areas where people may be unable to travel to their shop. The mobile toy store is expected to make stops at senior centers, under-served school districts and small mining towns.

Figpickels also plans to create a customized web portal for e-commerce and to allow people to book the mobile store to come to their area.

Figpickels is located in downtown Coeur d’Alene at 210 E. Sherman Ave.

