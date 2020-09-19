Coeur d’Alene’s Central Dispatch Center temporarily evacuates over possible fire concerns

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — Employees were forced to evacuate from Coeur d’Alene’s Central Dispatch Center on Friday when the center’s fire suppression system went off.

The system activated around 7 p.m., but responding fire personnel couldn’t find a fire in the building. That said, some dispatchers complained of breathing difficulties and were given medical attention.

The center is the communication hub for several local emergency agencies, including the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office and the Coeur d’Alene Police Department.

No 911 services were disrupted during the evacuation, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office, which says the center has a procedure in place for when incidents occur.

All 911 calls were transferred to the Post Falls Police Department until employees could return to the building.

