Coeur d’Alene voters to decide whether to extend school levy in Tuesday special election

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Voters in Coeur d’Alene will decide whether to extend a public school levy in a special election on Tuesday.

The levy makes up about 25 percent of the Coeur d’Alene School District’s budget. The tax rate is projected to be $1.72 per $1,000 of taxable assessed value this year.

Here’s an example of what you would pay: If your house is valued at $300,000, you would pay $342 if the tax rate drops to $1.71.

The district wants to drive home the fact that this is a renewal of its two-year levy, so what you are paying now will not be going up.

In order for the levy to pass, it just needs a simple majority. If you plan to vote, you will need to go to the polls on Tuesday unless you have already received an absentee ballot.

Post Falls, Lakeland and Kootenai schools also have levies on the ballot.

