Coeur d’Alene tops Post Falls in first place showdown

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — The top two teams in 5A Inland Empire league squared off in Coeur d’Alene, and the host Vikings ran away from Post Falls Friday night, 48-7 the final.

Both teams exchanged touchdowns in the first quarter, but after the Trojans tied the game at 7, it was all Coeur d’Alene from there.

With the win, the Vikings improve to 4-0 on the season, Post falls falls to 3-2

Keith Osso has the highlights from the game.