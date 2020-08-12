Coeur d’Alene to hand out free face masks again at Cherry Hill Park on Thursday

Erin Robinson by Connor Sarles

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — The City of Coeur d’Alene is hosting a second mask giveaway at Cherry Hill Park on Thursday.

This free mask giveaway is the second event in the City’s ‘Stop the Spread, Wear a Mask’ campaign.

Residents can get masks from 3–6 p.m. at Cherry Hill Park at 1500 N. 15th Street.

According to the City, the Fire Department purchased masks with CARES Act funding approved by the state for public outreach programs. At the last event, over 2,500 masks were handed out.

“I’m proud of our Firefighters and their efforts to protect our community,” said Coeur d’Alene Council member Amy Evans, “I’m looking forward to volunteering alongside them on Thursday handing out free masks.”

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.