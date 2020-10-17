Coeur d’Alene takes down rival Lake City, remain undefeated

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d’Alene Vikings have been very impressive this season and it continued Friday night with a 64-34 win over cross-town rival Lake City.

Lake City scored 34 points, the most any team has scored against the Vikings all season, but that Coeur d’Alene offense is explosive and it showed again tonight, they have scored 40 or more points in all six wins this season.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.