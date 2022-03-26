Coeur d’Alene Suffragette Statue vandalized with yellow spray-paint

by Will Wixey

Credit: Coeur d'Alene Police Department

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — The statue of a suffragette in downtown Coeur d’Alene was defaced with yellow spray-paint Friday.

The vandalizers spayed an “X” over over the statue’s sign, covered the suffragette’s face in yellow paint, and wrote “BETA MALES” on the ground in front of the statue.

The statue is located on the sidewalk next to McEuen Park at 6th Street & Front Avenue. Coeur d’Alene Police say the crime occurred around 3:50 a.m.

CDA Police are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspects. If you have any information about the crime, call 208-769-2320 or text 847-411 and include “CDAPDTIPS” in your message.

