Coeur d’Alene students to return to in-person classes Monday

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — Starting Monday, thousands of kids in North Idaho will be returning to school for in-person learning, five days a week.

This followed a Coeur d’Alene school board decision in September to modify the school district’s categories — upgrading them from a moderate-risk ‘orange’ to a minimal-risk ‘yellow’ category. Until now, students have been alternating between remote and in-person learning on a hybrid schedule.

Currently, about 10,000 students are enrolled in the CDA School District. Of that, almost 9,000 chose to go in-person, whichever the level of the reopening plan they are in. A little more than 1,000 students chose to be in the ‘eSchool.’

The school board could’ve made that change on Monday, but felt the COVID-19 metrics they looked at were too high. They received some criticism over that.

Students who chose the traditional route will be back in school five days a week.

