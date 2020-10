Coeur d’Alene stays perfect on the season with a win against Lewiston

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

LEWISTON, Idaho — So far this season, no team has been able to stay close to the Coeur d’Alene Vikings and they stayed undefeated Friday night with a 56-14 win over the Bengals.

Quarterback Jack Prka thew for over 400 yards and five touchdowns in the win.

Keith Osso with the highlights.

