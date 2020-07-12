Coeur d’Alene shooting suspect arrested after hours-long standoff

Kaitlin Knapp by Kaitlin Knapp

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — A 24-year-old Montana man is in the Kootenai County Jail for allegedly shooting two people behind a busy downtown bar.

Shortly after 9 p.m., police got a call about a shooting behind the Iron Horse Bar and Grill in Downtown Coeur d’Alene. Officers say Austin Sherper got into an argument with multiple people in the alley. Sherper then said he had a gun.

According to police, Sherper shot several times at people standing near the back entrance of the bar. A man and woman were injured. They were taken to Kootenai Health for treatment.

Witnesses were able to tell officers who Sherper was and where he went. Coeur d’Alene Police tracked down his truck at a home near Fifth Street and Foster Avenue.

The SWAT Team was called in. Police said after several hours, Sherper surrendered and was arrested.

He was booked for two count of aggravated assault. Coeur d’Alene Police say he’ll likely face more charges.

The investigation is ongoing.

RELATED: Downtown Coeur d’Alene shooting leads to standoff at a nearby home

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.