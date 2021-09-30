Coeur d’Alene Schools wants your input about high school class schedules

by Olivia Roberts

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Coeur d’Alene Public Schools is seeking input about potential class schedules for high school students in the district.

The school district is considering three class schedule structures. The chosen structure would be the same for students at Coeur d’Alene High School and Lake City High School.

School leaders will explain each option at a meeting Wednesday, October 6 at Woodland Middle School, and then again Wednesday, October 13 at Lakes Middle School. Both meetings will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Currently, Coeur d’Alene High School operates on a traditional class schedule with six periods each day. Lake City High School operates on a block schedule with eight periods spread out over two days.

The school district said that over time, the differing schedules have become problematic. The two schedules allowed the schools to develop major differences in their course offerings and graduation requirements.

To resolve the issue, the school district began researching options, which included exploring various models and inviting feedback from students, staff and parents.

The school district said its goal is to give a recommendation to the Board of Trustees this school year. The district would then implement changes in time for the next school year.

Learn more about the scheduled meetings here.

