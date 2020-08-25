Coeur d’Alene Schools to start year under ‘moderate’ COVID-19 risk

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d’Alene School District voted to begin the school year under ‘Orange’ category, signifying a moderate risk of COVID-19 transmission.

This means that schools will employ a hybrid learning model—students will head to class to learn in-person just two days out of the week, spending the rest of the time learning remotely.

Schools in the district will also be able to advance to lighter categories depending on data from Panhandle Health District and School Board approval.

According to CDA Schools, students with last names A-K will attend in-person on Monday and Tuesday, and students with last names L-Z will go in on Thursday and Friday.

