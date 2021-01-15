Coeur d’Alene Schools to resume classes on Friday

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — Coeur d’Alene Schools will resume class on Friday, with the exception of Hayden Meadows Elementary and Venture High School.

Venture High School and Hayden Meadows Elementary School remain without power tonight. As a result, there will be no… Posted by CDA Schools on Thursday, January 14, 2021

“Some families have been displaced due to storm damage or power outages, and we understand that it may be difficult for students in those circumstances to make it back into their classrooms tomorrow,” reads a statement from the school district. “We empathize with families who are experiencing these challenges and encourage them to make the safest possible decisions for their children.”

Most District schools will be open tomorrow (Friday). We are still waiting for power to be restored at Hayden Meadows… Posted by CDA Schools on Thursday, January 14, 2021

eSchool students will be able to continue remote learning Friday, as well, though the eSchools building will be closed as they have no power. Additionally, the Fernan STEM playground is inaccessible due to fallen trees.

