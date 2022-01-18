Coeur d’Alene Schools hit critical levels with staff shortages due to COVID

by Melissa Luck

Sumer Comfort helps students at Sorensen Magnet School in Coeur d'Alene amid a COVID surge and staffing shortage

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho -The Coeur d’Alene School District is at critical staffing levels amid a COVID surge in North Idaho, igniting conversations about a possible move to remote learning.

Tuesday was the fourth school day in a row where more than 100 staff are absent.

106 staff members called out and the district could only fill 62 positions with substitutes.

4 News Now was in a fifth-grade classroom at Sorensen Magnet School Tuesday where a woman who normally works at the district office was working as a sub to combat the short supply.

“Honestly, I didn’t think we would be here. It’s disheartening.” Sumer Comfort usually works in the Coeur d’Alene School District central office. Today, she’s substituting in a 5th grade classroom because schools are short staffed. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/82KO3aBrIy — Elenee Dao KXLY (@Elenee_Dao) January 18, 2022

In another classroom, fifth-grade teacher Crystal Bain was switching between two classrooms to cover for a teacher who has been out of school for more than a week.

The district is having ongoing discussions and told parents to be prepared to switch to remote learning if the staffing shortage continues.

Coeur d’Alene students are not required to wear masks; the district spokesperson says that’s a school board decision and it hasn’t been discussed during this recent surge in cases.

