Coeur d’Alene Schools drafts reopening plan; currently at ‘moderate’ COVID-19 risk

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — Coeur d’Alene Schools has released a draft plan for reopening in the fall.

The plan still pends approval from the Board of Trustees, but if passed it will go into effect August 24.

According to the draft plan, the first choice is for students to attend in-person every day of the school year. The school district is prepared to switched to blended learning if COVID-19 continues to transmit, meaning a blend of in-person and remote instruction.

In this blended learning model, students will go to school two days a week, and then use school technology and study at home the rest of the week.

“With only half our students in our buildings at a time, it will be easier to spread out and lessen the risk of virus transmission,” reads the draft plan.

If COVID-19 becomes too active in the community, Coeur d’Alene schools says they will move all instruction online.

Additionally, for parents understandably concerned about sending their kids to school during a pandemic, the school district has also launched CDA eSchool, a fully online learning option now available for registration.

Decisions for when to move to blended or online instruction are based on criteria like active COVID-19 cases, positivity rate and hospitalizations—which the school district has condensed into the risk categories minimal, moderate, substantial and crucial.

As of now, Coeur d’Alene Schools believes that they sit at moderate, bordering on substantial risk.

The school district will follow up on August 17 with an update on the risk category and learning model for the first week of school.

