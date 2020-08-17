Coeur d’Alene Schools delays start of school by two weeks, will begin with ‘blended learning’ model

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — Coeur d’Alene Schools Board of Trustees voted to begin the school year with a blended learning model, and pushed back the first day of class to September 14.

The Board voted to place the school in the Orange Category, meaning a moderate risk of COVID-19 transmission. This blended learning model means that students will attend in-person two days of the week, and spend the rest of the time learning at home.

According to CDA Schools, students with last names A-K will attend in-person on Monday and Tuesday, and students with last names L-Z will go in on Thursday and Friday.

Wednesdays will be dedicated deep-cleaning days.

Families with children that have different last names will also be accomodated, according to CDA Schools.

In the meantime, the first day of school has also been delayed to allow time for setting up protocols and safety routines, as well as connecting with students and parents to address educational needs.

CDA Schools says this decision was made following the data trends of COVID-19 in Idaho, and they are hopeful they can switch down to Yellow Category—full-time in-person learning—as soon as community transmission risk lowers.

