Coeur d’Alene School District to bring back in-person learning five days a week

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Students in the Coeur d’Alene School District will soon return to the classroom five days a week, School Board members decided Thursday.

Currently, all students are attending class in person Mon-Thurs, with Friday serving as a hybrid day. Masks are required on school property and social distancing is practiced when students are in class.

Board members voted unanimously on Thursday to bring K-12 students back the full five days.

“We are seeing a down trend and we are pleased with that information,” said Head Nurse Nichole Piekarski. Last week nine cases were reported connected to district schools, down from the 16 cases reported the previous week.

The transition will begin the week of April 5, when students return from break.

