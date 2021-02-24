Coeur d’Alene School District students could soon return to full-time, in-person learning

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d’Alene School District board will meet Thursday to discuss moving all students back to in-person learning five days a week.

Currently, all students are attending class in-person four days a week. Masks are required on school property and social distancing is practiced when students are in class.

The latest update from the district shows there is minimal risk of transmission and as of Wednesday, only nine active cases within the district.

New cases continue to be reported within schools, but the trend shows fewer cases each week.

Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control released new guidance showing that it is safe to reopen schools for in-person learning and activities as long as health and safety protocols are followed.

The district will be discussing the measure during a special session at 4 p.m. on Thursday. Families can watch the meeting livestream on YouTube.

