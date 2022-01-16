Coeur d’Alene School District possibly going remote

by Will Wixey

COUER D’ALENE, Id. — In light of student absences, the Coeur d’Alene School District announced there is a possibility of switching to online learning.

The Coeur d’Alene District reported 271 student absences with 104 out of 600 teachers out as well on Thursday. The district says it marked the fifth consecutive school day with 80 or more teacher absences.

They say a good rate of substitute teachers are also out due to COVID-19 and contact tracing quarantine. Many teachers, administrators, and staff from around the District stepped up to help fill gaps, but it’s not enough.

The district says they will continue to teach in person as long as they can, but if the staffing shortages persist, they must switch to remote learning. They say they will give ample time to notify families about the change, and if it will happen any time soon.

With over 500 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Spokane schools, Zoom could make another comeback. That is, unless case rates dip in the next few days.

