Coeur d’Alene School District Board of Trustees to hold special meeting to discuss masking, quarantine

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — The Board of Trustees for the Coeur d’Alene School District will hold a special meeting Friday.

According to the agenda, trustees will be talking about masking and quarantining as part of the reopening plan. Masks could be required for students, staff and visitors on a “temporary basis to help mitigate the soaring rate of new COVID cases and hospitalizations locally.”

As of Thursday morning, 115 people are hospitalized with COVID at Kootenai Health. This is a new record the hospital broke for the amount of people hospitalized with COVID.

Trustees will also discuss clarifying language regarding quarantine requirements.

Board members are scheduled to meet at 1 p.m. Public comments can be sent to trustees@cdaschools.org.

On Thursday, the school district said there were 405 students in quarantine out of the building because they had tested positive or had been exposed. As for staff, they said there were 40 quarantining.

As of Thursday, the school district said they know of 25 employees and 156 students who are out with an active COVID infection.

Currently, the school district does not have a mask mandate. However, they are strongly encouraged. Board trustees voted to make masks optional over the summer with a 3-to-2 vote.

Contact tracing is not being done in schools either, as the district said it took too much manpower for them to do so. As a result, quarantining is not enforced in schools, too. A district spokesperson previously told 4 News Now it hopes families will let schools know when their child tests positive.

You can read the school district’s COVID-19 protocols, safety guidelines and dashboard here.

