Coeur d’Alene School District looking for feedback on updated mask proposal

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d’Alene School District has released a newly updated proposal for its mask policy, and it wants your feedback.

Under the proposal, staff, visitors, and all students grades K-12 will be required to wear masks as long as schools are operating in the moderate and minimal risk categories. The District approved a reopening plan earlier this week with schools in the “moderate risk” category.

This means that schools will employ a hybrid learning model—students will head to class to learn in-person just two days out of the week, spending the rest of the time learning remotely.

The updated proposal would allow for students to take mask-wearing breaks throughout the day. Students unable to wear a mask because of a medical condition will have to provide the proper signed documentation.

Students who refuse to wear a mask will be required to leave school property, according to the proposal.

You can read the modified proposal HERE. To leave a comment on the policy, email pwestberg@cdaschools.org or click here to learn more.

