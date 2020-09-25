Coeur d’Alene School Board votes to resume in-person learning Oct. 5

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d’Alene School Board has voted to move from the orange to the yellow, or minimal risk level, bringing students back to the classroom full-time starting October 5.

The district operates under the color categories when making these decisions. Find more information on these categories here.

Schools were originally in the orange category, working from a blended learning model with students in schools two days a week.

CDA School Board votes to go to yellow risk level on Monday, 10-5, with students attending school in person daily. Masks are still required on school property and buses; students are expected to social distance to the extent practicable. School starts 1 hour later on Wednesdays. pic.twitter.com/08huU4Mqmv — CdaSchools (@CdaSchools) September 25, 2020

