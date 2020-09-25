Coeur d’Alene School Board votes to resume in-person learning Oct. 5
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d’Alene School Board has voted to move from the orange to the yellow, or minimal risk level, bringing students back to the classroom full-time starting October 5.
The district operates under the color categories when making these decisions. Find more information on these categories here.
Schools were originally in the orange category, working from a blended learning model with students in schools two days a week.
PAST COVERAGE: CDA school board to re-examine risk categories, possibly bringing students in 5 days a week
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.