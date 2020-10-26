Coeur d’Alene School Board votes to keep schools in moderate risk category

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d’Alene School District Board voted Monday to place all schools in the orange (moderate) risk category.

The meeting started with the board ratifying Superintendent Stephen Cook’s administrative decision to move high schools students back to a hybrid learning model following an uptick in cases and exposures to COVID-19.

Cook made the decision on October 16, which moved high schoolers to a schedule of two-days in-person learning, three days distancing learning each week. Students were moved to this schedule on October 19 and will now stay in a hybrid learning model until the district deems it safe to bring students back for full-time, in-person learning.

Students at Venture High School, however, will operate on a similar schedule as K-8 students. Those students are in-person four days a week and learn at home one day per week. That schedule went into effect Monday.

The decisions by the school board come shortly after the Panhandle Health District moved Kootenai County to the red risk category due to increasing test positivity rates and current hospital capacity.

