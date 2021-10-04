Coeur d’Alene School Board to meet for first time since anti-mask protest

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d’Alene School Board will reconvene for the first time since a large group of anti-mask protesters postponed their last meeting.

The board was set to meet on September 24 to discuss a possible mask mandate. The board postponed the meeting at the last minute because there was not enough space to safely fit everyone inside the building.

A large crowd of anti-mask protesters gathered outside demanding to be let in. That group ultimately caused the district building to go into lockdown and some people threatened to break down the door.

Two board members, Chair Jennifer Brumley and Trustee Tambra Pickford, have since resigned from their positions. During Monday’s meeting, the board will vote to accept their resignation and declare a vacancy of the positions.

The meeting will also be held on Zoom. The board decided to move their meeting online as a safety precaution in the wake of the recent protest.

The board will not be discussing a mask mandate and there will not be an opportunity for public comment during the Zoom meeting. Families can share their comments by emailing trustees@cdaschools.org.

