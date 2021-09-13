LIVE UPDATES: Coeur d’Alene School Board to finalize reopening plan as district deals with influx of COVID cases

by Kaitlin Knapp

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho –Coeur d’Alene public schools have only been in school for a week, but they are already dealing with an influx of COVID-19 cases among students.

Masks are recommended in class, but not required.

That could change during a meeting Monday night. The school board will finalize the district’s reopening plan, which could impact masking protocols.

5:20 p.m. Sept. 13, 2021

Public comment starts. The chairwoman goes over the rules, saying public comment will be limited to three minutes a person. She also asked the audience to stay neutral.

5 p.m.- Sept. 13, 2021

The meeting starts.

#HAPPENINGNOW: In a few minutes, the Coeur d’Alene Public School Board will discuss the district’s reopening plan. Currently, masks are not required in schools. There’s a line out the door, waiting to get inside. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/PACDVj3hB5 — Kaitlin Knapp (@Kaitlin_Knapp1) September 13, 2021

The district is looking at a plan to mitigate outbreaks and avoid school closures. That plan, which is only a draft, includes the following:

Masks will be available at schools

Students must stay at least three feet away from each other when in the classroom

If someone tests positive, the district will offer testing to see who has been exposed.

Students who have to quarantine will still be able to learn at home

Unfortunately, many have already had to quarantine because of exposure or testing positive.

Between September 6-12, 68 people tested positive for COVID-19. The majority of those cases are from Lake City and Coeur d’Alene High Schools.

On Monday alone, 19 people tested positive. Out of the entire district, 187 students and 13 staff members are in quarantine because they tested positive or were exposed.

District Spokesman Scott Mabin said the fight over a mask mandate has been a 3-2 split among board members since June. It will likely be discussed Monday night, though it is not clear if anything will change.

