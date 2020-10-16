Coeur d’Alene School Board to discuss scaling schools back to hybrid learning

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – The Board of Trustees for Coeur d’Alene Public Schools will meet on Monday to discuss scaling back schools to the hybrid learning model.

This comes after the Panhandle Health District moved Kootenai County’s risk level from yellow, minimal risk, to orange, moderate risk. In an email to families, the district says the board will consider making a similar change.

The number of people testing positive for the virus in the county has been increasing since October 3, according to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard. On October 3, health officials reported a 6.7 percent positivity rate in the county. On October 8, that went up to 8.7 percent.

Coeur d’Alene Schools just brought all students back full-time on October 5. Since then, the district has reported more people testing positive for the virus in its schools.

On Wednesday, the school district said about 14 percent of its students at Lake City High were in quarantine because they either tested positive for the virus or were in close contact with someone infected. Nearly half of the 206 students in quarantine should return to school on Tuesday.

School district spokesperson Scott Maben told 4 News Now they are “reasonably confident” there is only one instance of in-school transmission. A majority of positive cases are because of activities outside of school, Maben said.

The district looks at three different metrics to determine which category it’s in, all within a seven day rolling average:

New cases per 100,000 people

Testing positivity rate

Hospitalizations and ICU admissions at Kootenai Health

Even though Panhandle Health made that move from minimal to moderate risk, it’s up to the school board to make the decision. If the board decides it’ll move from full-time, in-person learning to the hybrid model, it’ll take a week for changes to take effect.

The school board meeting is at 11:30 a.m. and will be streamed live on the district’s YouTube page. Click here to tune in and watch.

