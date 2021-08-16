Coeur d’Alene School Board to discuss reopening plan at Monday meeting

by Erin Robinson

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d’Alene school board will discuss its draft reopening plan at a meeting Monday night.

The plan outlines what families can expect heading into the new school year. In short, most COVID-19 protocols will be dropped or reduced.

Masks will not be required, but they may be worn by students and staff. The Coeur d’Alene School District plans to make them available at schools and district buildings.

The district also plans to drop cohorting and podding strategies, but will implement some physical distancing guidelines. At least three feet of physical distance will be expected to be maintained between students where possible.

Perhaps the biggest change heading into the school year has to do with contact tracing. The district will rely on families to report if their student tests positive and will not conduct contact tracing, but the Panhandle Health District will still do so.

School spokesman Scott Maben previously said this decision was a result of contact-tracing taking “too much manpower” and its impact on student attendance.

Sanitation and cleaning protocols will continue, with hand sanitizing stations provided throughout all district facilities and deep cleaning procedures.

At this time, there has been no conversation regarding required COVID-19 vaccines for teachers or students. The draft reopening plans states there are no scheduled vaccine clinics at district facilities.

TheSchool Board will meet Monday at 5 p.m. To look at the full reopening plan, click here.

