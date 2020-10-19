Coeur d’Alene school board moves back to ‘orange’ category

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson, Ariana Lake

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d’Alene School District voted Monday to move all schools from ‘yellow’ back to ‘orange’ category, due to a spike in COVID-19 transmission among students and staff.

The decision comes the same day high school students in the district returned to a hybrid learning model.

Superintendent Steven Cook made the “administrative decision” on Friday, just two-weeks after those students moved to full-time, in-person learning. The decision was made following an uptick in COVID-19 cases and exposures at the school, and just a day after the Panhandle Health District moved Kootenai County to the “moderate” risk category.

Kootenai County’s case rate remains high. For some perspective, Spokane County, which has about 520,000 people, had 109 new cases this past Friday. Kootenai County, which has about 166,000 people, had 108 new cases.

The board also unanimously approved a recommendation to modify the schools’ reopening plans.

In late September, the board had previously voted to phase students back into classrooms and move into ‘yellow’ category.

