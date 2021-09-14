Coeur d’Alene school board approves reopening plan, will not require masks in class

by Kaitlin Knapp

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho– Masks will continue to be optional for the Coeur d’Alene School District–however, they are strongly encouraged.

The Coeur d’Alene School Board met Monday night to finalize the reopening plan and voted 3-2 to approve it. However, there was one change.

Chairman Jennifer Brumley said she wanted the wording in the plan around masks to be very clear they’re strongly encouraged. She said board members who support masking have been intimidated and bullied. Board members who are against them have been intimidated and threatened with lawsuits.

Coeur d’Alene public schools have only been in school for a week, but they are already dealing with an influx of COVID-19 cases among students.

Board member Lisa May did not support the reopening plan. She said that was not only because of masking but also because of the vaccination rate. She said id they could implement more mitigation strategies, they could get a handle on the cases.

Rebecca Smith said a short-term masking policy would help the community get through its hurdle. She’s questioning the quality of a student’s education and referred to the 188 out of class because of quarantine.

In the end, the board voted 3-2 in favor of keeping masks optional but adding that they are strongly encouraged.

