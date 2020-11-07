Coeur d’Alene rolls in state quarterfinals, Sandpoint beats Moscow

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d’Alene Vikings have been the class of Idaho state 5A football all season, and they flexed their muscles again Friday dominating Timberline 56-7.

The Viking improve to 8-0 on the season and have scored 40 or more points in every game except the regular season finale where they were held to 30 by Post Falls in four inches of snow.

Coeur d’Alene will play Rocky Mountain next week in the state semi-final.

In 4A football, host Sandpoint got a win against visiting Moscow 31-13 to improve to the semi’s, they will play number one ranked Skyline next week.

