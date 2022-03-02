Coeur d’Alene restaurant holding fundraiser for Ukraine

by Will Wixey

Credit: Malvagio's Restaurant

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — A Coeur d’Alene restaurant is doing its part to help with the crisis in Ukraine.

Malvagio’s Restaurant announced on social media that they are raising money for Ukrainian humanitarian needs.

The pizza restaurant says every purchase of their Borscht, as well as 10-percent of any order, will get donated this week. They are also offering gift cards to those interested.

Malvagio’s Restaurant is located at 4055 N Government Way in Coeur d’Alene. They are open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

