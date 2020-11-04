Coeur d’Alene Resort cancels 2020 Holiday Light Ceremony, reworks events due to COVID-19

Coeur d'Alene Resort

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d’Alene Resort is canceling this year’s Holiday Light Ceremony and reworking other events due to COVID-19.

Coronavirus concerns in Idaho have led the resort to change several holiday events.

The Holiday Light Show is canceled, although the resort will still turn the lights of their holiday display on at 6 p.m. Additionally, the Travolta Christmas Show is canceled this year, as well—the Coeur d’Alene Resort says Ellen Travolta will be back in 2021 to read stories from community members that were meant to be shared this year.

Ticket holders will be offered refunds.

The Journey to the North Pole cruises will still continue this year, but with several safety precautions in place. Guest capacity on the cruise boats will be reduced, with a limit of six people for each group. The resort says they will also employ an infrared camera to check passengers’ temperatures as they board, and face masks will be mandatory with hand sanitizer available.

Despite the changes, the resort says they found the opportunity to add new overnight packages—including Journey to the North Pole cruise tickets, a milk and cookie delivery courtesy of Santa’s elves and a fireside story time.

For more information, visit the Coeur d’Alene Resort website here.

Editor’s note: A previous version of this article incorrectly stated that the light show was canceled. Only the lighting ceremony is canceled.

