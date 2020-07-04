Coeur d’Alene residents host July 4th car parade in place of canceled one

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver, Elenee Dao

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — Coeur d’Alene’s annual Fourth of July Festival and Parade may have been canceled this year, but that didn’t stop people in North Idaho from celebrating.

People lined the streets of downtown on Saturday morning, decked out in red, white and blue.

Cars drove past, waving American flags. To some, the celebration was an indicator of people coming together despite difficult times.

Some people I talked to, who were wayching the parade, said they were disappointed when the official one was canceled. They said seeing people come together to celebrate America, despite everything going on, made them happy and proud to be living in north Idaho. #4NewsNow pic.twitter.com/RpgJSJKsmu — Elenee Dao KXLY (@Elenee_Dao) July 4, 2020

Each year, hundreds flock to Coeur d’Alene to watch the car parade and fireworks display over the lake. Those events were canceled this year because of a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases statewide.

There are currently 6,994 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Idaho. 357 of the people who have tested positive are from Kootenai County, where one person has died.

Events in Spokane were canceled for similar reasons. Instead of the usual fireworks show at Riverfront Park, you can catch a drive-in display at one of four locations around Spokane.

