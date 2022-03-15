Coeur d’Alene Real Estate Agency raising money for Ukrainian refugees

by Will Wixey

Marcus Brandt - foreign subscriber, DPA Refugees from Ukrainian wait for admission in front of the registration office for refugees inn Hamburg, Germany, Monday, March 14, 2022. Germany's Interior Ministry said Monday that it has so far registered 146,998 refugees from Ukraine coming to the country, but the real number may differ if people didn't register or moved on to another country.

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — A real estate agency in Coeur d’Alene is raising money for refugees across the world.

Back Forty Real Estate recently announced that they are working with people in Poland to help aid Ukrainian refugees.

They are working to provide medical supplies and are trying to raise $5,000 for emergency medical kits, tourniquets and insulin. These supplies would go directly to a hospital in Lviv, Ukraine’s sixth-largest city.

The agency has also been in touch with Dr. Kyle Varner, a Spokane physician who has also been actively working with Ukrainian refugees.

They say they are trying to make sure we get the funds where they will be best maximized.

You can donate to the cause via PayPal here.

If you are considering a contribution to a PayPal account, please proceed at your own risk. KXLY.COM cannot assure that money deposited to an account will benefit the persons you desire to benefit.

