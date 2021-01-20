Coeur d’Alene Public Schools to bring back secondary students four days a week

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d’Alene School District has announced its plans to bring middle and high school students back for in-person learning four days a week, and says schools aren’t “too far off” from students fully returning.

Beginning February 1, secondary students will learn from home Wednesday’s, while attending school in person all other week days, the district announced.

The revised plan allows students to be in the classroom two extra days. Previously, secondary students in Coeur d’Alene schools were attending two days in school and three at home.

Additionally, the district says it will no longer require students to quarantine if they were wearing a mask and came in contact with another student who tested positive, but was also wearing a mask.

The district says this latest adjustment aligns with new guidance from the State Department of Health and Welfare, as well as the Idaho State Board of Education. Beginning Feb. 15, families will still be notified if their student was exposed, but those students will not be pulled from class.

