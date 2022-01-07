Coeur d’Alene Public Schools, Post Falls School District closed Friday due to dangerous road conditions

by Olivia Roberts

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Coeur d’Alene Public Schools and the Post Falls School District canceled school Friday due to dangerous road conditions.

According to Coeur d’Alene Schools, standing water, ice and staffing shortages forced the closure.

We are CLOSED TODAY due to road conditions, standing water on ice, as well as staffing shortages. All students are excused. If you have a child enrolled in School PLUS, your child may be at Ramsey Magnet School today from 6:45 AM to 6 PM. Please send breakfast & lunch with them. pic.twitter.com/GNFbiljcYA — CdaSchools (@CdaSchools) January 7, 2022

