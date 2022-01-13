Coeur d’Alene Public Schools goes on fifth day with more than 80 teacher absences

by Olivia Roberts

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Thursday marked Coeur d’Alene Public Schools’ fifth straight school day with more than 80 teacher absences.

According to the district, 93 requests for substitutes have been submitted for Friday, but as of Thursday afternoon, only 63 of them had been filled.

“Student absences would not prompt us to close a school and switch to remote learning, but staff shortages would,” Scott Maben, Director of Communications for Coeur d’Alene Public Schools, said.

According to Maben, there are about 600 teachers districtwide. 104 of them were absent Thursday, mostly due to illness. The district was only able to fill 61 of them with substitutes.

The remaining positions were covered by other teachers during their prep periods of lunches, principals and other staff.

