Coeur d’Alene Public Schools cancels Thursday’s classes due to ongoing power outage issues

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Coeur d’Alene Public Schools has canceled classes for Thursday, following a massive windstorm that slammed the region Wednesday.

According to school officials, the closure is due to “ongoing power outage issues.” Six schools remain without power. The district said power outages and roads blocked by wind damage prevented full staffing at other schools.

Spokane Schools also canceled classes Thursday for the same issues.

A list of school closures can be found here.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.